Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225381
Date Died
November 9, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Lois Van Vleet
6095 Sherwood Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Susan Chabelle
4517 State Road Apt. Down/Rear
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225381—Estate of Lois Van Vleet. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
