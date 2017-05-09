Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225381
- Date Died
- November 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Lois Van Vleet
6095 Sherwood Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Susan Chabelle
4517 State Road Apt. Down/RearCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 225381—Estate of Lois Van Vleet. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
