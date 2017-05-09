Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225384
- Date Died
- January 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Robert E. St Leger
22849 Pocono DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017
Applicant
Belinda St Leger
22849 Pocono DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 225384—Estate of Robert E. St Leger. Will admitted to probate. C. E. Mills, atty.
