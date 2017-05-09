Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225390
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

The Villas Of Martin's Run Homeowners' Assoc. Inc.
36368 Detroit Road, Suite C
Avon OH 44011

Defendant

Martin's Run Homeowners' Assoc. Inc
c/o Barnett Management, Inc, 3681 Green Road, Suite 305
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Tonya Fodor
2423 Brookdale Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Defendant

Jacqueline Tincher
13798 Brigadoon Way
Strongsville OH 44149

Plaintiff

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Defendant

J Craig Snodgrass
Lorain County Auditor, 226 Middle Avenue, 2nd Floor
Elyria OH 44035

Defendant

Pnc Bank
B6-Ym07-01-5, P.o. Box 1820
Dayton OH 45401

Text

2017 ADV 225390—Michael E. Murman vs Jacqueline Tincher, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
