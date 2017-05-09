Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225390
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
The Villas Of Martin's Run Homeowners' Assoc. Inc.
36368 Detroit Road, Suite CAvon OH 44011
Defendant
Martin's Run Homeowners' Assoc. Inc
c/o Barnett Management, Inc, 3681 Green Road, Suite 305Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Tonya Fodor
2423 Brookdale AvenueParma OH 44134
Defendant
Jacqueline Tincher
13798 Brigadoon WayStrongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Defendant
J Craig Snodgrass
Lorain County Auditor, 226 Middle Avenue, 2nd FloorElyria OH 44035
Defendant
Pnc Bank
B6-Ym07-01-5, P.o. Box 1820Dayton OH 45401
Text2017 ADV 225390—Michael E. Murman vs Jacqueline Tincher, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
