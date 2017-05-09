Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225391
- Date Died
- March 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Patricia L. Klemanek
4087 Brookhill CircleBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017
Applicant
Donna M. Horton
8060 Lewis RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 225391—Estate of Patricia L. Klemanek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
