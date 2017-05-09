Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225391
Date Died
March 11, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Patricia L. Klemanek
4087 Brookhill Circle
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017

Applicant

Donna M. Horton
8060 Lewis Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225391—Estate of Patricia L. Klemanek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
