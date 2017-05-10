Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225398
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Date Died :Wednesday, January 28, 2009
Decedent
Robert Torre
1080 Stillwater Dr.Miami Beach FL 33141
Date Died :Sunday, June 12, 2016
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225398—Estate of Robert Torre. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
