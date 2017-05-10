Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225399
- Date Died
- March 30, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 22, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Kathleen M. Skrbin
14493 Seneca TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Kenneth W. Skrbin
14493 Seneca TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 225399—Estate of Kenneth W. Skrbin. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.