Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225399
Date Died
March 30, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Kathleen M. Skrbin
14493 Seneca Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Kenneth W. Skrbin
14493 Seneca Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 225399—Estate of Kenneth W. Skrbin. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
