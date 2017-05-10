Date Filed Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225399 Date Died March 30, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 22, 2017 9:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225399—Estate of Kenneth W. Skrbin. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.