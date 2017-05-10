Date Filed Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225400 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 15, 2015 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 225400—Estate of Julio Rivera. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.