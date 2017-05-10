Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225402
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Date Died
February 16, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Date Died :Wednesday, January 28, 2009

Decedent

Ira Parker
1017 Marjorie Dr.
San Diego CA 92114

Date Died :Monday, February 16, 2015

Text

2017 EST 225402—Estate of Ira Parker. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 