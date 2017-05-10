Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225402
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Date Died
- February 16, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Date Died :Wednesday, January 28, 2009
Decedent
Ira Parker
1017 Marjorie Dr.San Diego CA 92114
Date Died :Monday, February 16, 2015
Text2017 EST 225402—Estate of Ira Parker. W. E. Bartel, atty.
About your information and the public record.