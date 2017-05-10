Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225403
- Date Died
- April 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gerald Blouch
30700 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Dorothy Blouch
1294 Virginia AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Fiduciary
Gerald Blouch
30700 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225403—Estate of Dorothy Blouch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
