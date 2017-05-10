Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225405
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Ward

Peggy Ellen Lapp
7951 Brookside Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

Donna Wood
1310 Laurel Woods Dr.
Gastonia NC 28052

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 225405—Re: Peggy Ellen Lapp. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
