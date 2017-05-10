Date Filed Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225405 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 6, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GDE

Text 2017 GRD 225405—Re: Peggy Ellen Lapp. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.