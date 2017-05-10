Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225405
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 6, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Ward
Peggy Ellen Lapp
7951 Brookside DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Donna Wood
1310 Laurel Woods Dr.Gastonia NC 28052
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 225405—Re: Peggy Ellen Lapp. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
About your information and the public record.