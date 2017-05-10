Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225407
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 10, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Yetta Lambert
25951 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Fiduciary

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225407—Estate of Yetta Lambert. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 