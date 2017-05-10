Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225407
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Yetta Lambert
25951 Detroit RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 225407—Estate of Yetta Lambert. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
