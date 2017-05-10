Date Filed Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225407 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died April 10, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225407—Estate of Yetta Lambert. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.