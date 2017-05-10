Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225408
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 28, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Robert C. Gildersleeve
196 Raspberry Lane
Woodland WA 98674

Date Died :Tuesday, April 28, 2015

Text

2017 EST 225408—Estate of Robert C. Gildersleeve. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 