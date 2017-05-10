Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225409
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 8, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Megan Nichole Keefe
13430 Trenton TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Next of Kin
Brian Patrick Keefe
13430 Trenton TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Next of Kin
Kimberlie Keefe
13430 Trenton TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Brian Patrick Keefe
13430 Trenton TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 GRD 225409—Re: Megan Nichole Keefe. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
