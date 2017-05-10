Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225410
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$310,000.00
Date Died
March 5, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John J. Helman
620 Pleasant Valley Dr.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Thomas L. Helman
8230 Chestnut Blvd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017

Fiduciary

John J. Helman
620 Pleasant Valley Dr.
Medina OH 44256
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225410—Estate of Thomas L. Helman. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $310,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. F. Sobel, atty.
