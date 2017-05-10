Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225410
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $310,000.00
- Date Died
- March 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John J. Helman
620 Pleasant Valley Dr.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Thomas L. Helman
8230 Chestnut Blvd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary
John J. Helman
620 Pleasant Valley Dr.Medina OH 44256
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225410—Estate of Thomas L. Helman. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $310,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. F. Sobel, atty.
