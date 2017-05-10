Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225415
- Date Died
- June 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Arthur Lee Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant
Vanessa Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
P.O. Box 404
Cortland OH 44410
Fiduciary
Vanessa Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
P.O. Box 404
Cortland OH 44410
Surviving Spouse
Vanessa Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225415—Estate of Arthur Lee Battle Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. T. Niemi, atty.
