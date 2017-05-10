Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225415
Date Died
June 2, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Arthur Lee Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, June 2, 2016

Applicant

Vanessa Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Daren Timothy Niemi
P.O. Box 404
Cortland OH 44410

Fiduciary

Vanessa Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Daren Timothy Niemi
P.O. Box 404
Cortland OH 44410

Surviving Spouse

Vanessa Battle
17611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 225415—Estate of Arthur Lee Battle Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. T. Niemi, atty.
