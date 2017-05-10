Date Filed Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225421 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $80,000.00 Date Died April 8, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225421—Estate of John A. Piunno. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. L. R. Hupertz, atty.