Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225421
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $80,000.00
- Date Died
- April 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
John A. Piunno
4027 Wyncote RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017
Applicant
Gary A. Matteo
8250 Eagle Ridge DriveConcord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary
Gary A. Matteo
8250 Eagle Ridge DriveConcord OH 44077
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225421—Estate of John A. Piunno. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
