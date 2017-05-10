Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225421
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
April 8, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

John A. Piunno
4027 Wyncote Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017

Applicant

Gary A. Matteo
8250 Eagle Ridge Drive
Concord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence Richard Hupertz
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Fiduciary

Gary A. Matteo
8250 Eagle Ridge Drive
Concord OH 44077
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lawrence Richard Hupertz
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225421—Estate of John A. Piunno. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 