Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225428
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 22, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

William P. Mcgrath
2810 E. Yucca Street
Phoenix AZ 85028

Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225428—Estate of William P. McGrath. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
