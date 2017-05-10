Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225430
- Date Died
- August 23, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Josephine Modenbach
7005 Stadium Drive, No. 111Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Edie Schilla
6725 Hidden Lake TrailBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225430—Estate of Josephine Modenbach. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
