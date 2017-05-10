Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225430
Date Died
August 23, 2014
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Josephine Modenbach
7005 Stadium Drive, No. 111
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, August 23, 2014

Applicant

Edie Schilla
6725 Hidden Lake Trail
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Lori Renee Kilpeck
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225430—Estate of Josephine Modenbach. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
