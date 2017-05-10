Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225432
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 17, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Harold P. Hurd
1318 Alpine Road, Apt. 2
Picayune MS 39466

Date Died :Friday, June 17, 2016

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225432—Estate of Harold P. Hurd. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
