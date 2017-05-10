Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225434
- Date Died
- April 18, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 22, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Daniel Bruno
1883 West 57th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Applicant
Rebecca Laracuente
370 Walnut DriveBerea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 225434—Estate of Daniel Bruno. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.