Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225434
Date Died
April 18, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Daniel Bruno
1883 West 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Applicant

Rebecca Laracuente
370 Walnut Drive
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 225434—Estate of Daniel Bruno. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
