Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225435
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $350,000.00
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Douglas A. Henderson
15911 Paulding BoulevardBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Deborah Henderson
15911 Paulding BoulevardBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
106 Ohio Savings Building
Rocky River OH 44116-3950
Text2017 EST 225435—Estate of Douglas A. Henderson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. R. H. Mills, atty.
