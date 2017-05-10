Date Filed Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225435 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $350,000.00 Date Died January 20, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225435—Estate of Douglas A. Henderson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. R. H. Mills, atty.