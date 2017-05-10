Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225435
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$350,000.00
Date Died
January 20, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Douglas A. Henderson
15911 Paulding Boulevard
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017

Applicant

Deborah Henderson
15911 Paulding Boulevard
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Hayden Mills
106 Ohio Savings Building
Rocky River OH 44116-3950

Text

2017 EST 225435—Estate of Douglas A. Henderson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. R. H. Mills, atty.
