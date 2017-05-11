Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225437
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Terrance James O'flanagan
19359 Bagley Road, Apt. 104Middleburg Heights OH 44130
New Name
Teresa Marie O'flanagan
19359 Bagley Road, Apt. 104Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 MSC 225437—Re: Terrance James O'flanagan. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
