Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225437
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Terrance James O'flanagan
19359 Bagley Road, Apt. 104
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

New Name

Teresa Marie O'flanagan
19359 Bagley Road, Apt. 104
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 MSC 225437—Re: Terrance James O'flanagan. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
