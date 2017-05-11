Date Filed Thursday, May 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225438 Date Died March 15, 2013 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 24, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code COTWOA

Text 2017 EST 225438—Estate of Patrice D. Burks. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.