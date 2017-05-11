Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225438
- Date Died
- March 15, 2013
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 24, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Cyneithel Carmichael
17006 Holly HillCleveland OH 44128
Decedent
Patrice D. Burks
3695 Chelton RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, March 15, 2013
Text2017 EST 225438—Estate of Patrice D. Burks. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
