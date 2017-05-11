Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225438
Date Died
March 15, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Cyneithel Carmichael
17006 Holly Hill
Cleveland OH 44128

Decedent

Patrice D. Burks
3695 Chelton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, March 15, 2013

Text

2017 EST 225438—Estate of Patrice D. Burks. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 