Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225443
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Brett M. Burgess
3567 Bosworth RoadCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Applicant
Brad G. Braun
2260 Francis LaneCincinnati OH 45206
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin, LLC
2260 Francis Lane
Cincinnati OH 45206
Text2017 EST 225443—Estate of Brett M. Burgess. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. B. G. Braun, atty.
About your information and the public record.