Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225443
Date Died
December 7, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Brett M. Burgess
3567 Bosworth Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Applicant

Brad G. Braun
2260 Francis Lane
Cincinnati OH 45206
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Gregory Braun
The Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin, LLC
2260 Francis Lane
Cincinnati OH 45206

Text

2017 EST 225443—Estate of Brett M. Burgess. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. B. G. Braun, atty.
