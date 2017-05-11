Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225444
- Date Died
- April 11, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 15, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Larisa Shoyhet
13829 Cedar Road, Apt. 205South Euclid OH 44118
Date Died :Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Applicant
Yevgeniy Shoykhet
27900 Bishop Park Drive, #123Willoughby Hills OH 44092
Text2017 EST 225444—Estate of Larisa Shoyhet. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
