Date Filed Thursday, May 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225444 Date Died April 11, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 15, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 225444—Estate of Larisa Shoyhet. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.