Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225444
Date Died
April 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Larisa Shoyhet
13829 Cedar Road, Apt. 205
South Euclid OH 44118

Date Died :Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Applicant

Yevgeniy Shoykhet
27900 Bishop Park Drive, #123
Willoughby Hills OH 44092

Text

2017 EST 225444—Estate of Larisa Shoyhet. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
