Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225445
- Date Died
- May 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Kenneth L. Mcgowan
259512 Detroit RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Jay John Owen
1311 Homeland DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Jay John Owen
1311 Homeland DriveRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 225445—Estate of Kenneth L. McGowan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
