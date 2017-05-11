Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225445
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Kenneth L. Mcgowan
259512 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Thursday, May 4, 2017

Applicant

Jay John Owen
1311 Homeland Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 225445—Estate of Kenneth L. McGowan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
