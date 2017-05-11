Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225446
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
June 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Michael Gosnell
12215 Cooley Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, June 26, 2016

Applicant

Edward Makar
1328 West 10th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Clayton Edward Brelo
Law Offices of Clayton E. Brelo
55 Public Sq, #1717
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225446—Estate of Michael Gosnell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. C. E. Brelo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 