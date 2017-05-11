Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225446
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- June 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael Gosnell
12215 Cooley AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, June 26, 2016
Applicant
Edward Makar
1328 West 10th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Clayton E. Brelo
55 Public Sq, #1717
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225446—Estate of Michael Gosnell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. C. E. Brelo, atty.
About your information and the public record.