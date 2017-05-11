Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225447
Date Died
March 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

David A. Geraci
1441 W. 110th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Applicant

Janet Ink
1441 W. 110th St.
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Sean Francis Berney
Douglass and Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 225447—Estate of David A. Geraci. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. F. Berney, atty.
