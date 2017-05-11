Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225447
- Date Died
- March 8, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 22, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
David A. Geraci
1441 W. 110th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Applicant
Janet Ink
1441 W. 110th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Douglass and Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 225447—Estate of David A. Geraci. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. F. Berney, atty.
