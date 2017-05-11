Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225453
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Anthony James Lee Brown
9611 Baltic RoadCleveland OH 44102
Old Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
New Name
Kailyn Fendi Brown
9611 Baltic RoadCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 225453—Re: Anthony James Lee Brown. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
