Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225453
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Anthony James Lee Brown
9611 Baltic Road
Cleveland OH 44102
Old Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

New Name

Kailyn Fendi Brown
9611 Baltic Road
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 225453—Re: Anthony James Lee Brown. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
