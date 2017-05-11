Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225455
Date Died
December 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David Saul Hodous
2650 Shaker Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Craig Whitehead Herrick
Craig W Herrick, Esq
10160 Queens Way
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Decedent

Marilyn H. Newman
140 Fox Hollow Drive, Suite 202
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, December 11, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225455—Estate of Marilyn H. Newman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. W. Herrick, atty.
