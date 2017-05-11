Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225455
- Date Died
- December 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David Saul Hodous
2650 Shaker RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Craig W Herrick, Esq
10160 Queens Way
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Decedent
Marilyn H. Newman
140 Fox Hollow Drive, Suite 202Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, December 11, 2016
Text2017 EST 225455—Estate of Marilyn H. Newman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. W. Herrick, atty.
