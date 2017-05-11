Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225459
Date Died
March 27, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Thomas A. Zieleniewski
3847 Independence Road
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, March 27, 2017

Applicant

Alyssa Zieleniewski
3947 Independence Road
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 225459—Estate of Thomas A. Zieleniewski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
