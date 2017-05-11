Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225459
- Date Died
- March 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Thomas A. Zieleniewski
3847 Independence RoadCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, March 27, 2017
Applicant
Alyssa Zieleniewski
3947 Independence RoadCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 225459—Estate of Thomas A. Zieleniewski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
