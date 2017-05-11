Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225460
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
The Unknown Heirs And Next Of Kin
Of Ida Maria Cahoon, DeceasedOH
Plaintiff
Nancy W. Stainbrook
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
Paul Koomar
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff's Attorney
Seeley Savidge Ebert & Gourach Co, LPA
26600 Detroit Rd, Ste 300
Westlake OH 44145-2397
Plaintiff
Dwight Clark
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
Marty Mace
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
David L. Tadych
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
Paul W. Vincent
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
Karen Lieske
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
Thomas E. Henderson
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff
The City Of Bay Village
350 Dover Center RoadBay Village OH 44140
Defendant
Mike Dewine
Defendant
The State Teachers' Retirement Board
275 E. Broad StreetColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Keybank
127 Public SquareCleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 225460—Paul Koomar vs Keybank, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. G. A. Ebert, atty.
