Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225460
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

The Unknown Heirs And Next Of Kin
Of Ida Maria Cahoon, Deceased
OH

Plaintiff

Nancy W. Stainbrook
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

Paul Koomar
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gary Andrew Ebert
Seeley Savidge Ebert & Gourach Co, LPA
26600 Detroit Rd, Ste 300
Westlake OH 44145-2397

Plaintiff

Dwight Clark
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

Marty Mace
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

David L. Tadych
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

Paul W. Vincent
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

Karen Lieske
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

Thomas E. Henderson
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Plaintiff

The City Of Bay Village
350 Dover Center Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Defendant

Mike Dewine

Defendant

The State Teachers' Retirement Board
275 E. Broad Street
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Keybank
127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 225460—Paul Koomar vs Keybank, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. G. A. Ebert, atty.
