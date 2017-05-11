Date Filed Thursday, May 11, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC225462 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Jun 28, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 225462—Re: Olivia Lucille Ramsey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. A. Rich, atty.