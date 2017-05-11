Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225462
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 28, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Bryan Brumert
27050 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Zashin & Rich Co., L.P.A.
950 Main Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Old Name
Olivia Lucille Ramsey
2919 Glenmore RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
New Name
Olivia Lucille Brumert-Ramsey
2919 Glenmore RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Text2017 MSC 225462—Re: Olivia Lucille Ramsey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. A. Rich, atty.
About your information and the public record.