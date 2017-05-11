Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225462
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 28, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Bryan Brumert
27050 Cedar Road
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Andrew Rich
Zashin & Rich Co., L.P.A.
950 Main Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Old Name

Olivia Lucille Ramsey
2919 Glenmore Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

New Name

Olivia Lucille Brumert-Ramsey
2919 Glenmore Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Text

2017 MSC 225462—Re: Olivia Lucille Ramsey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. A. Rich, atty.
