Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225463
Date Died
May 28, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Ramon Patawaran Lagman
27323 Cottonwood Trail
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016

Applicant

Rebecca Lagman
27323 Cottonwood Trail
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Cathlyn Stevens Murphy
658 Charles Place
Highland Hts. OH 44143-1948

Text

2017 EST 225463—Estate of Ramon Patawaran Lagman. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. S. Murphy, atty.
