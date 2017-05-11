Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225463
- Date Died
- May 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Ramon Patawaran Lagman
27323 Cottonwood TrailNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016
Applicant
Rebecca Lagman
27323 Cottonwood TrailNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
658 Charles Place
Highland Hts. OH 44143-1948
Text2017 EST 225463—Estate of Ramon Patawaran Lagman. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. S. Murphy, atty.
About your information and the public record.