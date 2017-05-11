Date Filed Thursday, May 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225465 Date Died April 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 22, 2017 2:45 AM Filing Code COTWOA

Text 2017 EST 225465—Estate of Luis R. Pujols. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.