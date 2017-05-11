Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225465
- Date Died
- April 13, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 22, 2017 2:45 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Mary Aida Crespo
3309 W. 52nd St.Cleveland OH 44102
Decedent
Luis R. Pujols
36 Randolph StreetSouthbridge MA 01550
Date Died :Thursday, April 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 225465—Estate of Luis R. Pujols. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.
About your information and the public record.