Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225465
Date Died
April 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 2:45 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Mary Aida Crespo
3309 W. 52nd St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Decedent

Luis R. Pujols
36 Randolph Street
Southbridge MA 01550

Date Died :Thursday, April 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225465—Estate of Luis R. Pujols. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.
