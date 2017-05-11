Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225468
Date Died
February 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Samuel J. Wormser
4115 Charlton Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017

Applicant

Gary B. Bilchik
25415 Letchworth Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Text

2017 EST 225468—Estate of Samuel J. Wormser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
