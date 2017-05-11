Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225468
- Date Died
- February 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Samuel J. Wormser
4115 Charlton Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant
Gary B. Bilchik
25415 Letchworth Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Text2017 EST 225468—Estate of Samuel J. Wormser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
