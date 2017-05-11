Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225470
- Date Died
- April 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Andrea F. Przybys
20469 Brookstone TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Carl J. Lochard
4481 Grayton RoadCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 225470—Estate of Carl J. Lochard. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
