Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225470
Date Died
April 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Andrea F. Przybys
20469 Brookstone Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Carl J. Lochard
4481 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225470—Estate of Carl J. Lochard. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 