Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225471
Date Died
August 18, 2002
Filing Code
AD4

Decedent

Sam Savoca

Date Died :Sunday, August 18, 2002

Applicant

Valentina Sgro
3718 Normandy Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Text

2017 EST 225471—Estate of Sam Savoca. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
