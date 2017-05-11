Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225471
- Date Died
- August 18, 2002
- Filing Code
- AD4
Decedent
Sam Savoca
Date Died :Sunday, August 18, 2002
Applicant
Valentina Sgro
3718 Normandy Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Text2017 EST 225471—Estate of Sam Savoca. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
About your information and the public record.