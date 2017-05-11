Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225473
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
David Matthew Thompson
1620 Pleasant Dale Rd. Apt. 8Cleveland OH 44109
New Name
Sophie Marie Thompson
1620 Pleasant Dale Rd. Apt. 8Cleveland OH 44109
New Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 225473—Re: David Matthew Thompson. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
