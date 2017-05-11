Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225475
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Thomas S. Fowler
16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
William H. Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 7519 Inwood DriveHouston TX 77063
Defendant
William H. Fowler
7519 Inwood DriveHouston TX 77063
Defendant
Robert S. Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
Robert S. Fowler
16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
Grace G. Bowman
Beneficiaries, If Any, 142 East 71st Street, Apt. 9cNew York NY 10021
Defendant
Grace G. Bowman
142 East 71st Street, Apt. 9cNew York NY 10021
Plaintiff
Citibank, N.a.
399 Park AvenueNew York NY 10043
Plaintiff's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Thomas S. Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any, 16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
William H. Fowler
7519 Inwood DriveHouston TX 77063
Defendant
William H. Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 7519 Inwood DriveHouston TX 77063
Defendant
Mary Antonia Fowler
6905 Crosby Circle, Unit #12Austin TX 78746
Defendant
Mary Antonia Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 6905 Crosby Circle, Unit #12Austin TX 78746
Defendant
Thomas G. Fowler
3255 Daleford RoadCleveland OH 44120
Defendant
Thomas G. Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 3255 Daleford RoadCleveland OH 44120
Defendant
Robert Pierce Fowler
16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
Robert Pierce Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
Mary Fowler
110 Christopher Street, Apt. 22New York NY 10014
Defendant
Mary Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 110 Christopher Street, Apt. 22New York NY 10014
Defendant
Annabel E.g. Fowler
7519 Inwood DriveHouston TX 77063
Defendant
Annabel E.g. Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 7519 Inwood DriveHouston TX 77063
Defendant
Louisa Hagan Fowler
16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
Louisa Hagan Fowler
Beneficiaries, If Any,, 16 Sherman AvenueSummit NJ 07901
Defendant
The Trust Company Of Oklahoma
c/o Thomas W. Wilkins, 6120 South Yale Avenue, Suite 1900Tulsa OK 74136
Text2017 ADV 225475—Citibank, N. a. vs Grace G. Bowman, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. T. L. Feher, atty.
