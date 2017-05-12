Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225476
- Date Died
- March 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Karen L. Herman
17200 South Park Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Decedent
Sam M. Baron
5609 Harelston DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, March 6, 2017
Text2017 EST 225476—Estate of Sam M. Baron. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. M. Evans, atty.
