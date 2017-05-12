Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225476
Date Died
March 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Karen L. Herman
17200 South Park Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Margaret Evans
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Decedent

Sam M. Baron
5609 Harelston Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225476—Estate of Sam M. Baron. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. M. Evans, atty.
