Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225477
- Date Died
- June 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rosalie H. Rak
7216 GlencairnParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, June 18, 2016
Fiduciary
Steven J. Rak
50 Parrish Hill Dr.Nashua NH 03063
Fiduciary's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225477—Estate of Rosalie H. Rak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
About your information and the public record.