Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225479
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

John P. Greathouse
7040 Hepburn Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Defendant

Jondra K. Allen
2390 Brown Road
Wilmington OH 45177

Defendant

Sharon Drummonds
12310 Osceola Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Plaintiff

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 ADV 225479—Stephen W. Wolf vs John P. Greathouse, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 