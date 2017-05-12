Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225481
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$400,000.00
Date Died
April 14, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Trina K. Tomola
1708 E. 238th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Friday, April 14, 2017

Applicant

Francis P. Manning
38040 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Shannon M. Cianciola
Manning & Manning, Co. L.P.A.
6982 Spinach Dr.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 225481—Estate of Trina K. Tomola. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $400,000.00. S. M. Cianciola, atty.
