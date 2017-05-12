Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225483
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

William E. Young
3348 Dover Center Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Applicant

Derek N. Rodstrom
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Commissioner

Derek N. Rodstrom
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225483—Estate of William E. Young. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 