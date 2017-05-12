Probate
- 2017EST225483
- October 4, 2016
- WRL
Decedent
William E. Young
3348 Dover Center RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Derek N. Rodstrom
21300 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Commissioner
Derek N. Rodstrom
21300 Lorain Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 225483—Estate of William E. Young. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
