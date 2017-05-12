Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225484
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John C. Rukenbrod
3567 Berkeley Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017

Fiduciary

John D. Rukenbrod
22790 Hadden Road
Euclid OH 44117
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian Carter Cruse
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225484—Estate of John C. Rukenbrod. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Cruse, atty.
