Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225484
- Date Died
- April 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John C. Rukenbrod
3567 Berkeley RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017
Fiduciary
John D. Rukenbrod
22790 Hadden RoadEuclid OH 44117
Fiduciary's Attorney
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145
Text2017 EST 225484—Estate of John C. Rukenbrod. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. C. Cruse, atty.
