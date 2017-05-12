Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225485
- Date Died
- March 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Otto L. Arendt
14890 Bagley Road;# 311Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Karl J. Arendt
4151 Rocky River DriveCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Commissioner
Elizabeth L. Perla
19443 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 225485—Estate of Karl J. Arendt. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
