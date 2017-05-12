Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225485
Date Died
March 14, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Otto L. Arendt
14890 Bagley Road;# 311
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Karl J. Arendt
4151 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Commissioner

Elizabeth L. Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225485—Estate of Karl J. Arendt. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
