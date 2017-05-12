Date Filed Friday, May 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225486 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died April 14, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225486—Estate of Michael C. Kuznik. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. M. Cianciola, atty.