Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225486
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael C. Kuznik
1708 E. 238th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Friday, April 14, 2017
Applicant
Francis P. Manning
38040 Euclid AvenueWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Manning & Manning, Co. L.P.A.
6982 Spinach Dr.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 225486—Estate of Michael C. Kuznik. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. M. Cianciola, atty.
