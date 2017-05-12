Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225488
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy Ann Maier
7609 Annarbor DriveParma OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016
Applicant
Therese Ebersole
2765 N. Eager Rd.Howell MI 48855
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Text2017 EST 225488—Estate of Dorothy Ann Maier. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
About your information and the public record.