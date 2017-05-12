Date Filed Friday, May 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225488 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 12, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225488—Estate of Dorothy Ann Maier. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. D. Kennedy, atty.