Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225488
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy Ann Maier
7609 Annarbor Drive
Parma OH 44130

Applicant

Therese Ebersole
2765 N. Eager Rd.
Howell MI 48855
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 225488—Estate of Dorothy Ann Maier. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
