Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225489
Date Died
August 23, 2001
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Gregory Scott Stidham
1011 Wilson Avenue
Vickory OH 43464
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Betty L. Stidham
26663 Redwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 225489—Estate of Betty L. Stidham. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
