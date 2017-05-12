Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225489
- Date Died
- August 23, 2001
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Gregory Scott Stidham
1011 Wilson AvenueVickory OH 43464
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Betty L. Stidham
26663 Redwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Thursday, August 23, 2001
Text2017 EST 225489—Estate of Betty L. Stidham. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
